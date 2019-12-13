Portions of Providence Road and Stadium Boulevard will see lane closures in both directions next week.
A routine inspection of the pedestrian bridge over Providence Road (Missouri Route 163) will require the closure of a lane from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday in each direction of Providence Road south of Stadium Boulevard, Missouri Department of Transportation said in a press release.
Also next week, MoDOT crews will begin sealing cracks in the concrete along Stadium Boulevard (Missouri Route 740). The work will close one lane of Stadium Boulevard in each direction, between U.S. Route 63 and College Avenue (Route 763), from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Message boards and signs will be placed before the work zones to warn motorists of the lane closure.
Motorists are advised that delays are possible while the inspection takes place, MoDOT said.
This work is weather permitting. For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/modot-central-district.