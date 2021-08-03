Lane closures and sidewalk restrictions due to construction will begin Thursday through Aug. 12 in downtown and southeast Columbia, according to a Tuesday statement from the city of Columbia.
The construction will be completed by the following contractors: AMF Electric, Martin Jetco and Viking Corporation. They will install small cell wireless facilities at five locations for AT&T.
Lane restrictions will be at:
• The southbound lane of Hitt Street between East Broadway and Cherry Street, and the sidewalk on the west side of the road will be closed.
• The southbound lane of LeMone Industrial Boulevard between Emily Drive and Maguire Boulevard.
• The southbound lane of Hitt Street between University Avenue and Rollins Street, and the sidewalk on the west side of the road will be closed.
• The northbound lane of Access Road on the west side of South Old 63 south of Stadium Boulevard.
Additionally, the eastbound lane of Kentucky Boulevard between South Providence Road and Curtis Drive, and sidewalk on the south side of the road will be closed.