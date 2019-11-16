The City of Columbia and the New Century Fund have opened nominations for the 2020 Howard B. Lang Jr. Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service, according to a news release from the city.
The award is given to a person who has worked in a volunteer role that benefits the City of Columbia. The person may be an elected official, someone who serves on a city board or commission, City program/event volunteer or a person who leads or supports an effort that benefits the City of Columbia through its departments, services or programs.
The winner is chosen based on their impact, initiative and length of service. The selected honoree will be presented a plaque along with a $1,000 check made to the individual or an organization of the donor’s choice.
The award is named after Howard B. Lang, Jr., who served as Columbia’s mayor from 1953 to 1957.
Application forms and other details are posted on the city’s website at https://www.como.gov/lang-award/. The deadlines for nominees is Jan. 31, 2020.