A sizable outage was reported in Columbia on Tuesday afternoon, taking out power along Forum Boulevard and affecting several other areas.
The cause of the power outage was not immediately available. According to City of Columbia Utilities, 1,334 customers have been affected by the outage.
The precise locations where outages have been reported can be found on this outage map. Any person whose power has gone out as well can report it by calling Columbia Water & Light's 24-hour emergency number at 875-2555.