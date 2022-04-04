The Columbia City Council voted unanimously at its regular meeting Monday to approve a 532-lot development on Sinclair Road.
The council's action was unanimous despite the Planning and Zoning Commission rejecting the plat, which sets the design parameters for the development.
Commission members had objected to the plan for 15 blocks of more than 600 feet, which required approval of a design adjustment. Concerns were also raised about potential radiation from a former University of Missouri animal research facility adjacent to the site that used radioactive materials.
Council members Ian Thomas and Karl Skala both expressed their profound support for the new development. Thomas in particular noted that the development will be great for reducing car use, and increasing walkability.
Thomas supported the development with a long discussion about how the development will be great for walkability and a sense of connection with the planned mixed income living spaces.
"There's plenty of connectivity. There's all kinds of social benefits to having mixed income neighborhoods," he said.
After some lighthearted banter from Mayor Brian Treece on Thomas' unwavering support for the development, Thomas finished with, "Evidence shows that if you build a walkable community, people walk."
Skala continued the sentiment by saying, "I appreciate that (the development) from a smart growth perspective. And I hope this becomes a model for some of the other large-scale developments."
In regard to potential traffic dilemmas that the development could add to, the public comment section included both positive and negative sentiments.
Mike McMillen, president of the Heritage Woods Home Owners Association, expressed concerns about traffic for residents going in or out of the subdivision. However, he supported the plan in general.
Jason Dupree from Mill Creek Manor expressed that he believes the new subdivision will actually help with traffic by giving people another way to get to the amenities they need to get to.
"I actually think that you could alleviate some of the traffic on Nifong because some of those people going to school will use that extension of Crab Apple" that will run through the development.
Crockett Engineering Consultants sought the zoning adjustment on behalf of a developer who plans to build a community with a mix of single-family dwellings, multi-family units and spaces for businesses.
The developer has an agreement to purchase the property from MU once rezoning is approved, according to a presentation to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the proposed rezoning to residential use at its Feb. 24 meeting. However, the proposed plat for the 532-lot development and an associated design adjustment regarding distances between street intersections were denied.
The proposal from Crockett includes 8-foot-wide walkways in the middle of most of the longer blocks to create more cut-throughs for pedestrians.
The proposed development does not include about seven adjacent acres that MU is retaining. That property formerly housed a medical testing site for animals, and Planning and Zoning Commission members had expressed concern about the environmental impact of that property next to the development after hearing from nearby residents. However, because it is not included in the development, it does not fall under the jurisdiction of the city.
The staff report to the council states that they have been provided with information about environmental studies that indicate there are no issues with development of the property that the council is being asked to consider rezoning.
The broadband report that was presented during the meeting brought discussion because of concerns by Thomas and council member Pat Fowler that industry professionals on the task force had too much power over it.
“I'm particularly concerned to learn that the chair Mr. Alspaugh was essentially browbeat into accepting this report that was basically written by the private sector representatives” Thomas said.
Fowler issued similar concerns over the report. She also took time to thank the “ordinary citizens” who contributed to the report.
Fowler noted that the report mentions other cities taking different approaches to broadband but then discounts those approaches, "which tells me immediately that someone in the industry wrote it rather than a citizen,” Fowler said.
During public comment, some residents urged that broadband be a city-run utility. Kate Graham noted that during virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, children were unable to do schoolwork because of the lack of broadband.
Graham said that although the school district provided hotspots to students, it ran out of them before all those who needed it received it.
“They gave hotspots to the kids but they ran out before they could give them to all the children,” Graham said. “Michelle Baumstark, who was handling media for school, she said we're not an internet provider.”