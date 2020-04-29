Laron Nesbitt has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for the January 2019 shooting of Deonte Gainwell.
Nesbitt pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder Tuesday in a video appearance in Boone County Circuit Court.
Court documents filed in the case said Nesbitt had confessed to killing Gainwell.
Gainwell had shot and killed community activist Ahmonta Harris in November 2018, though prosecutors said that shooting was justified.
Deputies said at the time that Harris broke into a house for a robbery and threatened Gainwell, who was armed.