Last day of lifeguard training at Hickman High School pool

Lifeguard trainees quietly shuffled into Hickman High School's pool on Sunday morning for their last day of training for lifeguard recertification through Columbia Parks and Recreation. Donning their swimsuits, they hung up their towels to keep them dry in the humid room. 

They began their assessment by running CPR drills and administering oxygen to adult and child-sized dummies. Counting along with the chest compressions, instructor Sydney Philpot quizzed the group on knowledge needed to rescue someone from drowning.

Abigail Lootens, above, guides Bronlyn Ward onto a lifeguard backboard

Abigail Lootens, above, guides Bronlyn Ward onto a lifeguard backboard during a practice drill on Sunday at Hickman Pool in Columbia. Training exercises included scenarios of rescuing a person from the pool to practice CPR and oxygen administration.
Emery Matthews, left, smiles as Alaina Heffer pulls her out of the pool

Emery Matthews, left, smiles as Alaina Heffer pulls her out of the pool on a lifeguard backboard on Sunday at Hickman Pool in Columbia. Both Matthews and Heffer have been lifeguards for over a year. “Even if you aren’t a lifeguard, these are good skills to have,” Heffer said.
Ethan Tunink goes to inflate a pocket CPR mask during a drill

Ethan Tunink goes to inflate a pocket CPR mask during a drill on Sunday at Hickman Pool in Columbia. This session of recertification training began Friday and ended on Sunday.
Bronlyn Ward performs CPR on a dummy

Bronlyn Ward performs CPR on a dummy on Sunday at Hickman Pool in Columbia. As part of the drill, trainees used a practice defibrillator to practice administering shocks and timing chest compressions.
A drop of water hangs on Emery Matthews’ top lip while she runs through a CPR drill

A drop of water hangs on Emery Matthews’ top lip while she runs through a CPR drill on Sunday at Hickman Pool in Columbia. The group arrived for training at 8 a.m.
Instructor Sydney Philpot, left, eats lunch while flipping through a written test as Alaina Heffer dries off

Instructor Sydney Philpot, left, eats lunch while flipping through a written test as Alaina Heffer dries off after drill practice on Sunday at Hickman Pool in Columbia. Following the CPR and first aid practice scenarios, trainees must pass a written test before receiving recertification. “The test isn’t that hard if you’ve been paying attention during practice,” Marissa Austene said.
Abigail Lootens smiles up at another trainee

Abigail Lootens smiles up at another trainee on Sunday at Hickman Pool in Columbia. After completing the training, the group will lifeguard at different Columbia Parks & Recreation aquatic and swimming facilities for the summer.
LEFT: Abigail Wootens floats on her back during the last day of training; RIGHT: A lifeguard buoy floats in the water after practice drills

LEFT: Abigail Wootens floats on her back during the last day of training on Sunday at Hickman Pool in Columbia. Wootens was one of six trainees attempting lifeguard relicensing.

RIGHT: A lifeguard buoy floats in the water after practice drills on Sunday at Hickman Pool in Columbia. Lifeguard and CPR certification expire a year after the completion of training.
