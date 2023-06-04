Last day of lifeguard training at Hickman High School pool

Abigail Lootens, above, guides Bronlyn Ward onto a lifeguard backboard during a practice drill on Sunday at Hickman Pool in Columbia. Training exercises included scenarios of rescuing a person from the pool to practice CPR and oxygen administration.
Emery Matthews, left, smiles as Alaina Heffer pulls her out of the pool on a lifeguard backboard on Sunday at Hickman Pool in Columbia. Both Matthews and Heffer have been lifeguards for over a year. “Even if you aren’t a lifeguard, these are good skills to have,” Heffer said.
Instructor Sydney Philpot, left, eats lunch while flipping through a written test as Alaina Heffer dries off after drill practice on Sunday at Hickman Pool in Columbia. Following the CPR and first aid practice scenarios, trainees must pass a written test before receiving recertification. “The test isn’t that hard if you’ve been paying attention during practice,” Marissa Austene said.
Abigail Lootens smiles up at another trainee on Sunday at Hickman Pool in Columbia. After completing the training, the group will lifeguard at different Columbia Parks & Recreation aquatic and swimming facilities for the summer.
Lifeguard trainees quietly shuffled into Hickman High School's pool on Sunday morning for their last day of training for lifeguard recertification through Columbia Parks and Recreation. Donning their swimsuits, they hung up their towels to keep them dry in the humid room.
They began their assessment by running CPR drills and administering oxygen to adult and child-sized dummies. Counting along with the chest compressions, instructor Sydney Philpot quizzed the group on knowledge needed to rescue someone from drowning.
The six trainees had all previously worked as lifeguards.
The exercise drills tested their knowledge of aquatic safety and risk assessment.
In the pool, the group practiced on themselves, and ran through scenarios of oxygen administration; also using a practice defibrillator on a dummy stand-in. The group ran through drills multiple times, trading places where one individual was the person needing assistance, and a team of three worked as lifeguards.
A national shortage of lifeguards presents safety concerns as public aquatic and swimming facilities begin to open to the public. According to the American Lifeguard Association, inadequate wages and a pause in training sessions due to the COVID-19 pandemic influenced the decline. Columbia Parks and Recreation faced a similar shortage in the summer of 2021, which resulted in public swimming areas closing sooner than they usually do.
After running through drills in the pool, trainees completed a written test reviewing the material learned. Once they receive recertification, the group will work at Columbia Parks and Recreation swimming and aquatic areas.