The city will resume late charges for overdue utility payments for bills issued after Aug. 1, 2021.
According to a news release, the Columbia Utilities Department made the decision to reassess late charges after the city lifted its state of emergency.
A city ordinance stipulates that if a customer's bill is not paid in full by the date payment is due, the customer will be charged 3% of the amount remaining unpaid on the date of the next billing period.
Late charges will not be assessed against the balance due on a delinquent account if the customer is current on payments required by a settlement agreement or if the account has been disconnected.
Customers will receive a past-due notice including a possible disconnection-of-services date if the unpaid amount is still outstsanding.
Services may be disconnected for nonpayment after 30 days of the original due date. If the account remains disconnected for 30 more days, the past due amount will be sent to the city’s contracted collection agency.
The city reinstated late fees in January 2020 but rescinded them again in April during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Customers who have questions about utility bills or payments can contact Utility Customer Services at 573-874-7380 or UCS@CoMo.gov.
Customers can also register their account with MyUtilityBill.CoMo.gov to view utility statements, check monthly usage and pay utility bills.