Laura Gutiérrez Pérez announced her resignation from Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board during Monday's City Council meeting — adding to a list of members who have left the board in recent years.
Gutiérrez Pérez, who served on the board since last May, said she's witnessed that the board's ordinance does not give it the power it needs to be effective.
The CPRB operates under a review-based model, meaning it reviews complaints against police officers that the chief has made a ruling on. Those reviews happen if the complainant doesn't agree with the chief's decision.
"We deserve better and we will get better, but I will not sit on a board that has no power to do what its ordinance claims it can do," Gutiérrez Pérez said. "By sitting on there, I feel like I'm being complicit and lying to the public."
She called for a revisitation to a model change, a proposition that was brought forth last year by former board member December Harmon. Harmon was removed from the board after she launched a U.S. Senate campaign last month. The board's ordinance does not allow members to run for public office.
The CPRB began training meetings for new members last Wednesday after a hiatus that began when it was suspended in September.