A late-night, often tense City Council meeting Monday resulted in changes to the city code relating to police officer discipline and the green light for a number of new construction projects.
After much debate, the council unanimously voted to update the city code to include new rules for disciplinary procedures for police officers in line with Senate Bill 26, an expanded police bill of rights that the Missouri legislature passed in July.
Some of the new changes mean:
- Officers cannot be questioned by more than two investigators, meaning the Citizens Police Review Board can no longer call subject officers to questioning.
- Anonymous complaints are not actionable, though city counselor Nancy Thompson said the police “are likely to” give due diligence to the complaints.
- Records and proceedings related to complaints will be closed to the public and not subject to disclosure under the Sunshine Law.
- Citizens will have 10 days, instead of 30 days, to file an appeal after the police chief makes a preliminary determination about their complaint.
- Identifying information about the complaining witness will be available to the officer involved.
Council members debated approving these ordinances since they put significant limits on the power of the Citizens Police Review Board. Thompson urged the approval of the ordinances since the process, as stands, does not comply with state law, potentially opening the city up to fines and lawsuit fees if it continued.
State Rep. David Tyson Smith, D-Columbia, spoke to council about another statute that which specifically protects review boards. He was present on the legislature floor when Senate Bill 26 was discussed, debated and voted on and said the intention was never to deal with the review board — it was to deal with initial complaints against law enforcement.
“The purpose of the review board is accountability and transparency and we need to keep that in mind,” Smith said.
Smith said anything the city does to take away a review board’s power to investigate would constitute a violation of the review board statute.
Members of the council agreed, expressing concern over how the new ordinance would impact the review board’s process. However, concerns over potential liability for the city prevailed and the changes to the city ordinance were approved.
VidWest Council voted to accept VidWest’s performance during the 2019-2020 contract with the city to provide public-access television and serve as a community media center. However, the council did not approve a renewal of the contract for VidWest in 2022 at this time. It was a close vote at 4-3 against the new contract.
The council discussed posting a new request for proposals with city staff to determine the best contractor to provide community access media to the standards the city is looking for.
Ten people spoke to the council in favor of accepting VidWest’s performance, citing extenuating circumstances that made performing its original function impossible, such as COVID-19 shutdowns and issues with cable access at its location.
“We are not in the drivers seat right now. The city is,” Matt Schacht, Board President of VidWest, said after the decision. “Our hope is that if it’s a good RFP, VidWest would apply for it...We just want to see this service in the community.”
More electric car chargers, fire stations, parking, and beerIn other action:
The Columbia City Council unanimously approved funding for a new electric vehicle charging station, for which it would contribute up to 20% or up to $50,000 of the $424,000 price. SuperSonic Transportation will build the four-car charging station on the city’s northeast side and it will have “fast chargers” that allow cars to charge in 40 minutes.
In addition, construction of Fire Station 11 got a green light from council. It will be in southwest Columbia and include a 10,000-square-foot building with three apparatus bays, living spaces and a police substation.
Final plans for construction of a new parking lot at the Columbia Regional Airport got the go-ahead as well. The parking lot is part of the airport’s expansion, which includes a new runway and terminal, and includes an additional 93 standard spaces and six handicap spaces.
After multiple appearances before City Council and the Planning and Zoning Committee, Logboat Brewery will be able to expand its tasting room and bar after the council approved its most recent zoning request.
In other news, City Council unanimously passed a resolution establishing a ward reapportionment committee. The committee will prioritize existing boundaries, since Census data has shown minimal changes in population. The new map will be in place in April 2022, after city elections.
BangTheTable, a digital communication service for citizen engagement under parent company Granicus, LLC, was awarded a contract with the city government. It aims to build an online community through the website that increases accessibility for public dialogue with the government.