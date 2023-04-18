A lawsuit has been revived against Columbia Public Schools seeking to unseal records about a 2017 assault against a disabled student, who was a minor at the time.
The girl’s parents are actively pushing for records to be publicly available now that she is no longer a minor.
“We asked that the documents in this case be made public so that increased transparency can lead to greater accountability by the school district and hopefully better procedures for these situations in the future,” said Amy Lake, the girl’s mother, at a press conference Tuesday.
A trial date in the civil case has been set for July 25.
The 6-year-old case has not been resolved because the victim was a minor until recently. Columbia Public Schools has long opposed unsealing the records because the information involved a minor.
The incident dates back to 2017, when former Oakland Middle School employee Thomas Edwards was charged with the assault of a minor.
Edwards was a classroom aide when he sexually assaulted a then 13-year-old girl with disabilities, touching her under her clothes.
In 2020, Edwards pleaded guilty in the criminal case and was sentenced to six months in the Boone County Jail.
In addition to unsealing the records, the victim’s family has also been seeking compensatory damages and changes to Columbia Public Schools’ policies after discovering that Edwards had previously been reported for assault in the same classroom in November 2015.
No evidence has been presented to indicate that Edwards was monitored after the first incident, according to the Lake family’s attorney, Julianne Germinder.
This new push to unseal records began in February 2023, and Columbia Public Schools made another objection to the request in March.
According to a statement released by the school district, “The court’s orders properly protect confidential student information, confidential information from law enforcement, and confidential information from the Department of Social Services on students and witnesses.”
But the family hopes that with a new superintendent and Board of Education, policies can be reconsidered that address reports of abuse, as well as the way such reports are handled.
“We’re hopeful that with new people involved, the School Board will look into this situation,” Lake said Tuesday.