A lawsuit has been revived against Columbia Public Schools seeking to unseal records about a 2017 assault against a disabled student, who was a minor at the time.

The girl’s parents are actively pushing for records to be publicly available now that she is no longer a minor.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • 13th Circuit Court reporter. Studying print journalism and political science. Reach me at medv2h@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you