Marilyn McLeod told the story of Lloyd Doggett, a U.S. congressman who continued to win his seat despite the Texas legislature gerrymandering his district, during the League of Women Voters’ People Powered Fair Maps talk Monday.
As Clean Missouri moves through the Missouri legislature for the second time since 2018, and with the 2020 census fast approaching, the League of Women Voters hopes to educate people on the history of gerrymandering as a political strategy and how it can misrepresent populations.
“This is an important topic, and we need to work on it right now because it’s happening right now in the legislature and people just need to be informed,” McLeod said. “I think it’s one of those things that you don’t think about and then, suddenly, there it is: the end result.”
Gerrymandering is the practice of “twisting legislative boundaries to give one party or candidates an electoral advantage,” McLeod said in her speech. In the case of Doggett, a Democrat, Republican demographers skewed the boundaries of his congressional district to create a higher concentration of voters they believed would vote against him, and even draw him out of the district he was running to represent.
McLeod also used data from past elections to show how redistricting in Missouri skews the political makeup of the Legislature. For example, she said, only about half of people voted Republican in the 2018 gubernatorial election, but the Missouri House and Senate both have about 70% Republican representation, indicating a higher concentration of Republican voters in some districts than in others.
Clean Missouri aimed to eliminate this practice by outsourcing redistricting to a nonpartisan team and making the whole process more transparent. It was approved with 62% of the vote in 2018, but lawmakers are now working to make amendments and put it back on the ballot under concerns that voters did not understand the first measure.
“So what part of this are we supposed to be confused about?” Linda Smith called from the audience after McLeod explained the amendment. The rest of the room laughed.
Gerrymandering does more than help out candidates; it also disenfranchises voters and makes them feel like their voice is not being heard, McLeod said.
“What happens when districts are not truly representing the people? People get very disheartened because there’s been no incentive for the elected officials to compromise if they have a guaranteed seat,” McLeod said in her speech.
Sharon Schneeberger, a League of Women Voters member, emphasized transparency in increasing voter participation.
“I want people to be able to feel like their vote matters,” she said. “We work hard on voter registration and educating voters, but if you don’t feel that your vote is making a difference, then all of that work is crazy.”
Although most of the crowd seated at the Daniel Boone Regional Library were already League of Women Voters members, or at least knowledgeable about the issues, Schneeberger said discussions like this are still important.
“I think that we get weary, and so bringing (this issue) up again and again and pointing out some of these statistics and some of these situations is helpful because it gets people reenergized so we can get out there and go to work again,” she said.
Ultimately, McLeod said, it comes down to a matter of equal representation, parties aside.
“I believe everyone wants fairness in their elections, and whichever party wins fair and square, we want to save the American way,” she said. “Deliberately disregarding the will of the people will cause them to ask, ‘Do voters get to pick their elected officials, or do the elected officials get to pick their voters?’”