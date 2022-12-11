The League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County celebrated Founder's Day on Sunday by presenting two awards for philanthropic work in the city.
The League presented its annual Outstanding Citizens Award to Reverend Mel West and his wife, Barbara West, founders of Mobility Worldwide.
The Liz Schmidt Community Service Award was presented to City of Refuge, a nonprofit organization that specializes in helping refugees in Columbia adjust through education.
The Wests were honored for their efforts with Mobility Worldwide and Fun City Youth Academy, a summer program for youth that promotes education and other constructive programs.
"It's a key to so many inner city children to help transition into healthy adult life," Mel said.
Fun City Youth Academy opened its doors nearly 50 years ago. Students spend their summers learning valuable life skills, taking field trips and participating in outdoor games and activities.
Alongside Fun City Youth Academy, Mel and Barbara were recognized for their efforts with Mobility Worldwide, a nonprofit that works to end immobility and emphasize accessibility on a global level.
Diane Shuler nominated the couple for the award. They "tirelessly dedicated four decades of their lives to improve the lives of the marginalized, and did so with no fanfare," Shuler said.
Stefanie Nichols, head of community engagement at City of Refuge, accepted the Liz Schmidt Community Service Award on Sunday.
"Our biggest motivation is simply walking alongside our refugee friends. What is stressful for us is almost impossible for them," Nichols said.
City of Refuge recently opened City Boutique, a thrift store that benefits refugees. Nichols hopes to begin an artisan program in the spring that will allow refugees to create their own goods and art to sell at City Boutique.
"The U.S. is a nation of immigrants. They are the lifeline of the future," Nichols said.