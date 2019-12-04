Women's suffrage in Columbia will be recognized at noon Tuesday in the Friends Room at the Columbia Public Library.
The League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County and the Columbia Public Library will host a program about “Women Who Made a Difference: Columbia’s Suffrage Movement.”
The guest speaker will be Tim Dollens, library associate and past president of the Genealogical Society of Boone County and Central Missouri. He will speak about his research on female activism in politics, which led to the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920.
The luncheon is part of a monthly Lunch & Learn program co-sponsored by the league and the Columbia Public Library and is free and open to the public. No lunch is provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own or purchase snacks at the library kiosk.