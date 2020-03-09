The League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County is hosting two events this week to celebrate the centennial of the 19th Amendment.

The first event will be a program on the “History of Women at the University of Missouri” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Columbia Public Library in the Friends Room.

The event is co-sponsored with the Columbia Public Library and the American Association of University Women. University of Missouri history Ph.D candidate Mary Beth Brown will speak on inclusion for women in higher education at MU.

Refreshments will be provided starting at 6:30 p.m.

The League will also host a presentation on a little-known historical suffragette at 7 p.m Thursday at the Columbia Public Library in the Reading Room.

Author Angelica Carpenter will present a look at the life of Matilda Joslyn Gage, a major figure in the early women’s right movement and the subject of Carpenter's 2018 book "Born Criminal." Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing.

Both events are free and the public is encouraged to attend.

