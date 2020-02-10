The League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County is hosting two events on local politics for the general public.
The first event will be a program on "How Local Elections Affect Your Daily Life" at noon Tuesday at the Columbia Public Library.
The presentation will be co-sponsored with the library as part of their monthly "Lunch & Learn" meetings. Boone County Commissioner Janet Thompson and former Columbia City Council member Barbara Hoppe will lead the discussion.
Lunch will not be provided but attendees may bring their own or purchase snacks from the library kiosk.
The League also will host "Conversations with Legislators" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Activity and Recreation Center, 1701 West Ash St.
Attendees will have the chance to meet informally with Boone County legislators while they discuss their goals for the current legislative session. The entire Boone County legislative delegation has been invited to participate.
Both events are free and all members of the public are encouraged to attend.