On March 15, 1988, a Columbia Tribune editorial said that attacking the League of Women Voters “makes as much political sense as kicking cocker spaniels.”
Norman Lampton, the Boone County Republican Central Committee chairman, had written a letter calling the nonpartisan league “nothing but a front organization for Left-Wing, Liberal Democrats.” The Tribune editorial joined widespread backlash against Lampton, including from his own party, which contributed to his decision not to seek reelection.
But in portraying the league as merely “benign,” nonpartisan and ineffective, the editorial also understated the quiet but significant impact the organization has had on Columbia over the years.
Now approaching its 100th anniversary — a moment being commemorated with a Gala Celebration on Saturday — the League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County has helped channel women’s influence on local politics since before the 19th Amendment was ratified.
Current members say that among other accomplishments, the league deserves credit for helping prompt Columbia’s switch to a city manager system in the 1940s, push the city to focus on environmental issues and bring attention to necessary political reforms that were finally put in place through the Clean Missouri Amendment in 2018.
Over the years, some members locally and statewide have been among the trailblazers who became the first women to serve in various city, county, state and national elected offices, joining a slowly growing movement that has increased women’s representation in politics across the nation.
The league’s roots go back to the formation of the Columbia Equal Suffrage League in 1912, led by then-MU President R. H. Jesse. On Dec. 11, 1919, the group became the Columbia League of Women Voters. (Boone County was added to the name in 1967.) The national League of Women Voters was formed in February 1920, and the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, was ratified in August 1920.
The league’s core mission is to promote informed political participation. As a nonpartisan group, the league has often hosted candidate forums, issue debates and educational events. The national League of Women Voters even hosted presidential debates during part of the 1970s and ’80s.
The group also studies specific issues and sometimes takes positions on them; its focus issues have shifted over the years. Early topics the group studied included election reform, maternal and child care funding, support for an equal rights amendment and forming a world peace organization.
According to a history of the national League of Women Voters on the Columbia-Boone County league’s website, the group was instrumental in establishing the United Nations, was one of the first nongovernmental organizations recognized by the U.N. and still serves as an official U.N. observer.
In the 1940s and ’50s, the local league successfully advocated for Columbia to transition to a city manager system and to begin mandated garbage collection.
The 1960s brought a greater focus on human rights, according to a Missourian report from 1980. The group focused on fair housing, civil rights, integration and the war on poverty.
“The league has kept a little ahead of the general run of thinking,” Gertrude Marshall, the local league’s president during the 1960s, said in 1980, according to previous Missourian reporting.
One example is the group’s early focus on environmentalism. In the 1980s, when the city was reluctant to promote its own recycling program, the league stepped in to help. It also advocated for better disposal of nuclear waste and weatherproofing of city buildings.
As awareness of climate change increased, the group also encouraged Columbia to use more renewable energy, said Marilyn McLeod, current president of the League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County.
“I can’t say that we get 100% credit for it, but we’ve seen that more now where they’ve done things in that vein,” McLeod said.
The city now has an Office of Sustainability, a Climate Action and Adaptation Plan and an ordinance requiring increasing percentages of renewable energy.
Elaine Blodgett, former president of the league at both the state level and in Columbia-Boone County, said she had heard of the Columbia-Boone chapter even when she lived in St. Louis because of its strong advocacy for environmental issues at the state level.
Blodgett said the environment is still a major focus in the Columbia-Boone County league, in addition to voter registration efforts. She and McLeod also named the Equal Rights Amendment as a renewed area of focus.
Blodgett said a new member had inspired them to focus on the amendment once again after intense efforts in the 1980s failed to lead to ratification before a deadline set by Congress. Additional states have ratified the amendment in recent years, leaving only one more needed, though the question of the deadline would have to be resolved by Congress or the courts.
The league recently saw a victory in a longtime area of interest, campaign finance reform, when the Clean Missouri Amendment passed. The amendment “had a lot of the things we have always stood for — keeping money out of politics,” preventing gerrymandered districts and restricting former politicians’ ability to immediately serve as lobbyists, McLeod said.
Membership, which has been open to men as well as women since the early 1970s, seems to be increasing, McLeod said. Although the group is in the middle of renewals and doesn’t have a definite count of members, McLeod thinks there are at least 160 and hopes for as many as 200.
Membership has fluctuated over the years, once dipping from 135 in 1954 to 52 in 1957, according to a 1980 Missourian report.
While the league would never endorse a specific candidate, McLeod and Blodgett agreed that the group would like to see more women run for office.
“That has always been important just as a general concept,” McLeod said, and she pointed out that multiple members of the league have run for office, something she attributes at least in part to the knowledge they gain by being part of the organization.
One statewide example is Harriett Woods, McLeod said. Woods was the first woman elected as lieutenant governor in Missouri.
Locally, Luella St. Clair Moss, a past president of the local league, became the first woman elected to the Columbia Board of Education in 1922. She was also “probably the only woman college president in the nation” when she took on the presidency of Christian College (now Columbia College), according to a booklet from the League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County.
Though she was appointed, not elected, another former president, Liz Schmidt, became the first woman to serve on the Columbia City Planning and Zoning Commission in 1971.
“I have watched the changes over the years,” said McLeod, who is in her 70s. “There was a time where there were very few women in political positions,” she added, but now there are women running for president without causing much surprise.
The number of women running for office in Missouri is “starting to grow now, which is good,” Blodgett said. She portrayed the increase as a slowly growing movement which started in metro areas and then spread throughout the state, perhaps as people saw more examples of women in office.
But she added that the League of Women Voters doesn’t only want women to run. “We’ve also always been encouraging anyone who wants to run to run,” she said.
A 2016 Missourian article portrayed Boone County as a supportive place for women in politics, with majority-female county leadership for the past two decades.
But the area got off to a slow start, with various “firsts” spread out across the decades and not always quickly followed by other women.
On a statewide level, Mellcene Smith and Sarah Lucille Turner were the first women to serve in the Missouri House of Representatives in 1923, and Mary Gant was the first woman in the Missouri Senate in 1973. But it wasn’t until the late 1990s that Vicky Riback Wilson became the first female full-term state representative from Boone County.
In 1951, Leonor Kretzer Sullivan became the first female U.S. representative from Missouri. Though she served for more than two decades, Missouri didn’t elect another woman to the House until 1991 and didn’t elect a female senator until Claire McCaskill in 2007. (The first female senator from Missouri, Jean Carnahan, was appointed in 2001 after her husband was elected posthumously.)
McCaskill’s mother, Betty Anne McCaskill, had been the first woman elected to the Columbia City Council in 1971.
Currently, slightly under half of Boone County elected officials are female, though Betsy Peters is the only woman on the city council. The U.S. representative for the area, Vicky Hartzler, is female, and the only woman currently holding an elected statewide office, State Auditor Nicole Galloway, is from Boone County.
But only about 25% of the current Missouri General Assembly is female, and despite a record-breaking number of women serving in the U.S. Congress, they make up less than a quarter of total members.
Supervising editor is Fred Anklam Jr.