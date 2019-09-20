Poverty and inequality will be the subject of this month's Lunch & Learn event presented by the League of Women Voters.

The free event will be held at noon on Tuesday at the Daniel Boone Regional Library and will give attendees insight into local economic issues. The discussion will be related to Nomadland by Jessica Bruder, which was chosen as 2019's One Read book.

Steve Hollis, human services manager of the Department of Public Health and Human Services, will speak at the event.

No lunch will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own or buy snacks at the library kiosk.

Tuesday is also National Voter Registration Day, and members of the league will provide resources for voter registration and be available to answer questions from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside the Friends Room.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • State Government reporter, fall 2019. I am a first year graduate student studying international journalism. You can reach me at mneasley@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.