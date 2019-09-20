Poverty and inequality will be the subject of this month's Lunch & Learn event presented by the League of Women Voters.
The free event will be held at noon on Tuesday at the Daniel Boone Regional Library and will give attendees insight into local economic issues. The discussion will be related to Nomadland by Jessica Bruder, which was chosen as 2019's One Read book.
Steve Hollis, human services manager of the Department of Public Health and Human Services, will speak at the event.
No lunch will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own or buy snacks at the library kiosk.
Tuesday is also National Voter Registration Day, and members of the league will provide resources for voter registration and be available to answer questions from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside the Friends Room.