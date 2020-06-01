Lean Kitchen opened its local restaurant Monday at 212 Green Meadows Road in Columbia.
The Columbia Lean Kitchen is a subsidiary of the Lean Kitchen, a meal prep company that aims to provide delicious, healthy and fresh-cooked meals to consumers.
According to Jon Hardin, the owner of the local store, it provides customers with affordable and convenient meals freshly made in the store.
"Anyone can afford to introduce healthy eating into their lifestyle that is gonna beat out fast-food pricing," Hardin said.
The restaurant is a grab-and-go style store, which fits perfectly into the pandemic situation. Customers can order online and then pick up their food at the parking lot or have it delivered to their house.
As for opening a new restaurant when everything is shutting down, Austin Evans, the founder of the Lean Kitchen, believes it’s a good opportunity.
"There are a lot of challenges in life. If we back down from challenges, we wouldn’t be business owners," Evans said.
The Lean Kitchen has franchise partners in eight states across the country and is expanding in an attempt to bring healthy food to every family.
The Columbia location offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and bundle meals. For more information on the menu, visit https://leankitchenco.com/columbia.