A number of Columbia residents and MU students are planning to spend their Thanksgiving breaks out of town. As the holiday approaches, here are some precautionary steps to take before leaving.
Gale Blomenkamp, assistant chief at the Boone County Fire Protection District, provided a few tips for fire prevention.
"The biggest thing is to make sure that the small appliances are unplugged," Blomenkamp said. He suggested unplugging items such as coffee pots, blenders, toasters and scented plug-ins.
He also recommended homeowners set their furnace and water heaters to a lower temperature.
"That's not just for fire safety, that's just to me, it's common sense to save money," Blomenkamp said.
For car security, MU Parking advised on its website that students who live on campus move their cars by or before 5 p.m. on Nov. 24 if parked in a lot affected by game days.
Before leaving, people should also:
- Turn off all lights
- Lock doors and windows
- Clean out the fridge
- Lock vehicles left in town