3Fifteen Primo Cannabis saw high demand Friday, the first day the dispensary could sell recreational marijuana after receiving state approval.
"We're very excited that prohibition has come to an end in Missouri," said Jason Corrado, CEO of 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis on Ponderosa Street.
Starting Dec. 8, Missouri residents could legally possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
When licensed dispensaries have been approved and are ready to sell, anyone 21 and older with a valid ID can now also purchase 3 ounces of marijuana.
Dispensaries inside Columbia city limits will be able to sell legal marijuana Tuesday if the Columbia City Council amends the city code Monday night to rezone medical marijuana facilities as comprehensive facilities. 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis is outside the city limits.
Corrado described the process of acquiring a medical marijuana license as more competitive and expensive than converting to the comprehensive license, which allows recreational sales.
"There's zero difference between the medical products that we were selling yesterday and the recreational products we're selling today," Corrado said. "It's the same stuff produced by the same growers and made in the same labs."
However, the state will continue to tax medical marijuana at a 4% rate, while imposing a tax of 6% on recreational marijuana.
On Friday, 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis had a full lobby and a steady stream of customers into their "bud room," where customers can select from a variety of marijuana products.
Under state regulations, adult-use marijuana dispensaries can sell up to 3 ounces of dried marijuana or 24 grams of concentrate or 2,400 milligrams of THC-infused products in any combination totaling the equivalent of 3 ounces in a single transaction.
"I'm just excited to not have to worry about having weed on me, and it not being legal," said customer Chelsey Miller. "Recreationally, it's just a little less worrisome and anxiety-inducing."
Another customer, Danielle Lightly, described recreational marijuana sales as "a long time coming."
Corrado said business has been brisk and urged customers to be patient during the first few days of recreational sales.
The dispensary plans to open drive-through and delivery options in the coming days to help ease the demand.