Prosecutors spent Tuesday building a case against Mehrdad Fotoohighiam by asking an expert to verify the handwriting on a key piece of evidence and a detective to replay an undercover meeting with the defendant.
Fotoohighiam, a 67-year-old Columbia businessman, is accused of plotting the murder of his wife and a Boone County judge in 2017.
It was the second day of his bench trial before Judge Steven Ohmer, who will determine Fotoohighiam’s guilt or innocence and impose a sentence if he is convicted. The trial is likely to conclude Wednesday after the defense presents its case.
On Tuesday, the prosecution tried to prove that Fotoohighiam harassed and stalked his then-wife Hedieh while conspiring to kill her. She had filed for divorce in 2015, but it was not finalized until 2020 after years of contention.
The state claimed Fotoohighiam hired two former county jail inmates to carry out the murder when they were all incarcerated.
Witness testimony Tuesday included analysis of handwriting on a map Fotoohighiam allegedly drew for the inmates to illustrate his wife’s daily routine.
Donald Lock, the forensic handwriting analyst, told the court he believed Fotoohighiam was the author of the map based on a lengthy study of his writing style.
“No two people write exactly alike,” Lock said. “Handwriting is a conscious act. It is my opinion that Mr. Mehrdad Fotoohighiam was the writer of this document.”
Prosecutor Philip Groenweghe contended earlier in the trial that the map proves Fotoohighiam was dangerously serious about the murder conspiracy.
“Why does a man sit down and draw a map of his wife and children,” he said. “That is definitely an overt act.”
During cross examination, public defender Kevin O’Brien, who represents Fotoohighiam, questioned Lock about his methodology.
“I found so many individualizing markings on this map, I quit marking them,” Lock said.
Then why, O’Brien asked, did a series of “P’s” on the map not match?
“I like that,” Lock replied quickly. “I see a little natural variation because it’s not possible for a person to write the same way all the time.”
O’Brien pressed him further.
“So if the letters match, that means they are consistent with the writer, and if they don’t match, that means they have natural variation and they are even more consistent with the writer?” he asked. “It’s a complex science, I am not denying that.”
Even after the judge also quizzed Lock about the deviation in the letters, the analyst defended his procedure.
“Once again I am finding a combination,” he explained. He said he found duplicates in letters that the defendant repeated “over and over again.”
In later testimony, Detective David Wilson of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department described going undercover to try to get Fotoohighiam to admit to his alleged schemes.
Wilson said he pretended to be a friend of one of the inmates that the defendant reportedly hired to kill his wife.
They talked for an hour, Wilson said, and he told Fotoohighiam he wanted to help “get rid of his rodent problem.”
The prosecutor intervened: “He admitted he knew that there was a rodent problem?” he asked.
Yes, Wilson replied.
But under cross-examination, the defense asked Wilson whether the private meeting setup implied that he was Fotoohighiam’s lawyer.
“It seems there was some ambiguity there,” O’Brien said.
A third witness was asked toward the end of the day whether the inmate Fotoohigiam allegedly hired, Ian Rich, was operating under the belief that he could get a lighter sentence if he cooperated with authorities.
Roger Johnson, the prosecutor in the inmate’s robbery case, said he did make two offers “but it was made exceedingly clear to Rich that he wouldn’t get a lesser sentence.”