As part of Les Bourgeois' rebranding under the name The Blufftop at Rocheport, the popular winery has added three new guest houses.
Les Bourgeois Vineyards, The A-Frame Winegarden and The Bistro, as well as the guest houses, all fall under this new Blufftop umbrella.
"We're excited about the new branding, and we a have a lot more to offer than what we've had in the past," co-owner Jacob Holman said.
At The Blufftop, visitors can enjoy wine tastings, eat at one of the full-service restaurants and shop Missouri wines while looking out over the Missouri River.
Now, they can also now find a place to stay, too. Holman said the new lodging division includes three renovated houses located in and around Rocheport.
Les Bourgeois winery was founded in 1985 by Martha and Curtis "Doc" Bourgeois. The Founder's Point guest house pays homage to these original owners. The house includes four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, plus a secluded view of the Missouri River.
The Bourgeois family built the house in the late 1970s, and it was recently renovated with modern features. The house sits between the A-Frame and The Bistro.
"It's kind of a hidden gem that's always been there, but now it's available for rental," Holman said. "If you're wanting to have an event ... you can stay right here in between and be within walking distance."
The two other guest houses are located in Rocheport proper, The 1912 and Trailside Suites. The guest houses are now open for reservations on The Blufftop at Rocheport website.
Holman said the rebranding was necessary to fully encapsulate the Les Bourgeois experience.
"It's not just Les Bourgeois wines that you can come out for any longer," Holman said. "So we thought, within that, we needed to change the branding and the messaging."