Work on the Leslie Lane Stormwater Improvement Project begins Monday causing road closures in the area.
Tim Harris Excavating, the city's contractor for the stormwater utility, plans to begin work at 7 a.m.
This will result in a road closure to through traffic on East Leslie Lane between North Garth Avenue and George Court. It will also close the sidewalk on the northeast corner of the intersection of East Leslie Lane and North Garth Avenue.
The work associated with the closure is scheduled to be completed by Jan. 22, weather permitting.