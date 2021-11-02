The Callaway County and Columbia Public Libraries have resumed patron passport services.
Public libraries provide support and process new U.S. passport applications. Passport services were halted March 17, 2020 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents interested in getting a new passport can make an appointment by calling the Columbia Public Library at 573-443-3161 or the Callaway County Public Library in Fulton at 573-642-7261. Masks are required during appointments.
The library does not process renewal applications.
A checklist and application materials for new passports can be found on the Daniel Boone Regional Library website.