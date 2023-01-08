Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United will have a bargaining meeting on Tuesday. Negotiations have been in standstill since the last meeting where the union and library management could not come to an agreement on a variety of issues. 

Negotiations have been ongoing since October. Margaret Conroy, executive director at Daniel Boone Regional Library said that the process of negotiating contracts can be long and the national average is at least 400 days. 

