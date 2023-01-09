Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United will have a bargaining meeting on Tuesday. Negotiations have been in standstill since the last meeting where the union and library management could not come to an agreement on a variety of issues.
Negotiations have been ongoing since October. Margaret Conroy, executive director at Daniel Boone Regional Library, said that the process of negotiating contracts can be long and the national average is at least 400 days.
“While I understand that everyone is anxious for this contract to come to conclusion, we are going through it as carefully as we need to,” Conroy said.
The union presented library administration with a 44-page proposal. The proposal outlined wage increases, fully covered health insurance and a revised disciplinary code among other things.
Most recently, the union and administration have not come to an agreement on union communications. Library administration wants prior approval before union members post information on the staff bulletin board.
“This is not a rule that applies to other staff members or organizations,” Dakota Hommes, executive board member from the union said. “We kind of feel like it is a double standard.”
Although the union and library went back and forth on compromises, Hommes said the administration still wanted prior approval.
Negotiations have also been stalled by an anti-strike clause proposed by the library, which come up at the meeting. Conroy said that the union did not include any article on lack of ability to strike.
“In public unions in the state of Missouri, unions do not have the legal ability to strike but we felt it was important to include that statement in the agreement,” Conroy said.
Hommes said that no-strike clauses are not unsual from administrators in these types of negotiations. The language that has been proposed is much broader that includes other specific kinds of protest such as work slowdowns. Hommes believes the clause is not typical in a final contract.
“Its harsher language than is in Missouri law, obviously we are very reluctant to agree to anything that would give up our rights to protest,” Hommes said.
As for Tuesday’s meeting, the community can expect negotiations on the articles in the October proposal. Both Conroy and Hommes said that negotiations will continue until both the parties are able to come to a compromise on all of the articles proposed.
“We feel like we are on the right path,” Hommes said. “We have improved our workplace already.”
Conroy said that they are working through the articles to ensure that the rights of the workers and the rights of management are preserved.