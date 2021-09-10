The local library's archives project is looking to collaborate more to preserve local history following a slow-down during COVID-19.
Seth Smith, librarian, presented on the Community Archive and Digitization Initiative at the Daniel Boone Regional Library to the Columbia Muleskinners on Friday. The project preserves photos, documents and other artifacts in a digital form.
Smith expressed optimism for the project post-COVID, "We are interested in more collaboration ... anything that you would like to preserve. We are constantly looking for materials."
The library has an ongoing scanning project, Smith said.
"We help people scan their photographs, documents — anything that is in your personal archive."
The coronavirus pandemic prevented public access to the project. The digital archive, only three years old, holds potential for the future.
Although the library doesn't have a large-scale digital lab, the project has created a footprint in the historical-digital world — "which I think is really, really important and pretty exciting," Smith said.
Unlike traditional archives, the Community Archive is completely computer-based. The staff at the Daniel Boone Regional Library are hopeful this accessibility will prompt more community engagement.
Digitization also eliminates the need for the library to keep objects in their possession.
"We can digitize items and then return them to the original owners if they want them back in their house or with relatives," Smith said. "In terms of organizations, they might need their materials back."