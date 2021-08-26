The Daniel Boone Regional Library kicks off the 20th year of its One Read book club next week with a novel exploring the frustration that author Harper Lee had in attempting to write about a serial killer.
The book is Casey Cep’s ultra-violent, true story of an Alabama serial killer, “Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee,” according to a release from the library. Lee was the author of "To Kill a Mockingbird" and made an unfruitful attempt to document the crimes committed by a 1970s Alabama man, the release said.
Cep's book recounts his crimes and Lee's frustrations in trying to write about them, according to the library's release.
The month-long event invites avid readers to read the book together, prepare questions for the author and then participate in a plethora of discussion-based events at the end of the month.
Similar to last year, most of the events offered will be held virtually, with a few in-person events that have health safety measures in place.
“We’re excited about the 20th anniversary of One Read, and we’re doing what we can to celebrate the milestone safely,” said One Read co-chair Kat Stone Underwood.
A full list of all One Read events, as well as signup links, can be found online at www.dbrl.org/events.