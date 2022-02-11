Employees laid out emotional arguments for and against unionizing Thursday to the Daniel Boone Regional Library board of trustees.
Although the board limited comment to just six people, director of DBRL, Margaret Conroy, promised a future hearing dedicated to the union issue.
Organizers said they have a majority of their coworkers signed up for union cards and have confidence they can win union election if DBRL does not voluntarily recognize the coalition. After a statement released by DBRL last week, union representatives said they expect it will likely come down to an election.
Union members are asking for equitable pay, affordable health care and benefits, and for COVID-19 safety measures to be put in place. Organizers cited high turnover and “unsafe” working conditions as their main grievances in their letter of intent.
Wendy Rigby, a library assistant, spoke in support of the union and said her major concern was salary adjustments. Rigby has worked at DBRL for nearly two decades.She said after the library changed salaries to align with the new minimum wage, she received less than half the raise of a coworker who has been in the same position as her for only 3 years. Longevity and loyalty toward the community, Rigby said, should be rewarded. The Zoom audience, full of union supporters, clapped after each speech.
"I love my library," Rigby said. "I care deeply about my coworkers, but I've been silenced and disciplined for speaking out on their behalf. No one is working in the library to get rich, but we do need to survive during a challenging economic period. The recent salary adjustments did not appear to be fairly distributed and only seemed to address minimum wage concerns."
Librarian Kat Stone Underwood spoke about unpaid parental leave. When she had her daughter nearly three years ago, the library changed its personal time-off policy. Her allotted time off became unpaid and cut down to two-thirds of what it was before, she said.
"I came back to work at the library when (my child) was 9 weeks old," Underwood said. "It was earlier than I would've liked to return, but I'd lost paid leave. I spent the first year of (my child's) life worried she would get sick at daycare and I wouldn't have the time to take off and care for her."
After Conroy was hired as the new director, Underwood said workers raised their concerns about the new policy. After many hearing sessions and one-on-one meetings, the library kept its new PTO policy. Underwood said she watched some of her coworkers leave the room crying after the announcement.
On her public Facebook account, Conroy explained to community members following the union why she feels organization is unnecessary and potentially harmful.
"Unionization changes the nature of the employee/manager working relationship and would be a move away from how we strive to support our employees in the current environment," Conroy wrote. "It also adds annual costs to the (library's) budget, which is 95% dependent on property taxes."
Both Seth Smith, librarian, and Amy Grus, library associate, spoke at the meeting in opposition to the union, agreeing with Conroy's statement. Smith said he "didn't even recognize" the way the library was being portrayed by his coworkers. Fear of tension at work and social consequences could be keeping people from speaking out against the union, Smith said.
"This is the hardest week I've ever spent working at DBRL," Smith said. "I've refused to sign up for a union card, and I'm skeptical even of the need for a union. I feel shunned. My coworkers won't even look me in the eyes."
Grus said she does not stand against unions, but she does not stand with Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United. She reiterated Smith's sentiments, saying the picture painted of her workplace was "deeply unfair." She also said a union organizer "cornered" her and used personal information about her family to attempt and "force" her to sign up for a union card.
"I felt pressured to stand against what I know to be true from my time working at DBRL," Grus said. "The proper channels are in place for communication. We can move forward in a way that everyone is happy with without a union."