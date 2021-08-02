The Columbia Public Library is expanding their hours starting Monday as they are now almost fully staffed.
The Columbia Public Library will now be open:
• 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday.
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday.
The Callaway County Public Library, Holts Summit Public Library and Southern Boone County Public Library are open:
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday.
All Daniel Boone Regional Library locations will be closed Sundays.
Masks and social distancing are requested inside all locations regardless of vaccination status, but are not required, according to a Daniel Boone Regional Library news release.