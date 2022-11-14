The Daniel Boone Regional Library released a statement that opposes Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's proposal, which requires libraries to protect minors from inappropriate materials.
"Whereas, the Daniel Boone Regional Library Board of Trustees upholds the belief that responsibility for a child’s reading must rest with the parent or guardian, not with the library. The library will not infringe on the parent’s right to choose materials for their children," according to a statement released Monday.
In the release, the board affirmed that policy and collection development decisions should remain at the local level, and upheld the belief that "the right to read is an important part of the intellectual freedom that is basic to democracy."
The board also urged the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules to reject Ashcroft's proposed ruling.
Mitzi St. John, public relations manager for the library, previously told the Missourian the library received roughly $14.3 million in funds last year. One percent of the total amount came from state aid, with 97.6% coming from property taxes and the rest from contributions and grants.
“Most of the state funds are used to purchase more books for library patrons to borrow,” St. John said in an email.
She also said the library already has a material selection policy in place that librarians currently follow. This policy states that materials shall be removed from the library's collection only as part of the collection management process, under the orders of a court of competent jurisdiction or by action of the library's board of trustees.
The comment period for Ashcroft's proposal begins Tuesday and will continue for 30 days. The ruling could be implemented as early as April, depending on the comments received during this period, said JoDonn Chaney, communications director for the secretary of state's office.
Ashcroft's proposed rule was made public on Oct. 17. The ruling orders libraries to establish a certification requirement and adopt a written policy to determine which materials are age-appropriate. No age-inappropriate materials as defined by the policy should be displayed in library areas that are predominantly designated for minors.
Under the ruling, libraries cannot receive state funds unless they certify in writing that they will adopt a “collection development policy” that addresses how the selection of materials is made considering the appropriateness for the age and maturity levels of any minors, according to the written proposal.
Shortly after the ruling was made public, the Missouri Library Association stated that Ashcroft's proposal posed an "undue burden on small and urban libraries" across the state and was “an infringement on the professional judgment of librarians, and an effort to further stoke division in the communities that libraries serve.”