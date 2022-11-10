The Daniel Boone Regional Library plans to respond to a proposed rule that will limit what state-funded libraries can provide to minors.

This regulation, proposed by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, would prevent state funds from being spent on the acquisition of materials provided in libraries that are deemed inappropriate for children. It also places more power into the hands of parents when it comes to determining what material would be age-appropriate for their children, according to a news release from Oct. 17.

