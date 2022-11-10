The Daniel Boone Regional Library plans to respond to a proposed rule that will limit what state-funded libraries can provide to minors.
This regulation, proposed by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, would prevent state funds from being spent on the acquisition of materials provided in libraries that are deemed inappropriate for children. It also places more power into the hands of parents when it comes to determining what material would be age-appropriate for their children, according to a news release from Oct. 17.
“When state dollars are involved, we want to bring back local control and parental involvement in determining what children are exposed to,” Ashcroft said in a news release.
There is a 30-day public comment period for libraries and the general public to express their thoughts on the regulations, which begins Nov. 15. Depending on the comments received during this period, the rule change could be implemented as early as April, said JoDonn Chaney, the communications director for the Secretary of State’s office.
Among the libraries receiving funding from the state is the Daniel Boone Regional Library. The library’s Board of Trustees met Thursday to discuss the proposed rule. The meeting led to a unanimous vote where the board decided to file a formal comment against the rule.
“It’s tricky. This is sensitive because no one wants to be seen as harming children,” said Margaret Conroy, director of the library. “But books don’t harm children.”
While the library already has a system in place that separates books into five age-appropriate ranges and a written statement highlighting how they categorized books into age-appropriate categories, Conroy believes this rule is vague and a “difficult thing to talk about without getting passionate.”
Leaning on his over 20-year background in youth development, board member Bradd Anderson explained how there is no such thing as an average kid and this should be a decision of a parent, caregiver, or family. “I can’t imagine why this would be a one-size-fits-all decision by a state government,” Anderson said.
While the board did not set a specific date regarding when it will release its public comment, board member August Nielsen expressed his view during the meeting that they should speak “sooner rather than later.”