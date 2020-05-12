The Daniel Boone Regional Library system has  begun reopening slowly. The first phase began Tuesday with book drop locations reopening. 

You can drop books off at both the systems' libraries and other locations in Columbia. Additionally, you will be able to drop books off in the parking lots at its Library-To-Go lockers' locations

All returned materials will go into a three-day quarantine process. Due to this process, there will be a delay in staff members checking your items. Your returned items will not be removed from your account until the items have gone through the three-day quarantine period. 

