Contract negotiations began Monday between the newly unionized library workers and library administration with a 44-page proposal that included wage increases, full covered health insurance for all employees, a revised disciplinary code and other benefits.
This was the Daniel Boone Regional Library administration’s first detailed discussion about the proposal with the union after receiving the document Thursday. Negotiations will begin Oct. 14.
The union movement picked up steam in early February when almost 50 workers signed a letter announcing intent to organize in the wake of staff turnover and COVID-19 concerns.
In May, employees voted 101-55 to form the Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United. It is the first union of library workers in Missouri.
The 165 to 170 members covered by the union are represented by the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees.
During Monday’s meeting, workers told library administrators that hourly staff deserve a livable wage and asked for a minimum of $15 per hour.
“Everyone loves libraries, but library workers cannot live on love alone,” said Wendy Rigby, president of the union.
The wage system would increase hourly wages to correlate with years of service. This would be on top of either a cost-of-living adjustment of 5% annually or the rate of the current Consumer Price Index, whichever is greater at the start of each new year.
Among other items, the union proposed:
- 12 weeks of paid family leave.
- Unlimited paid leave for issues related to COVID-19.
- Fully covered health insurance beginning Jan. 1 to the end of the proposed three-year contract.
- Requiring the library to only select health plans that do not restrict access for transgender people or define transgender health care as elective.
- A new policy for handling discrimination and sexual harassment.
- Requiring the library to hire and retain a social worker to help support both employees and library patrons.
- A new disciplinary system that requires management to “seek non-punitive corrective action” before disciplinary action is taken.
- Shift differentials for employees working weekends, evenings, closed holidays and other circumstances that may include weather and level of education.
- A one-hour paid lunch break for employees working shifts of over six hours, and a half-hour paid lunch break for employees working shifts of under six hours.
Both parties involved say they hope to reach an agreement, but it is unclear how long it will take.
“We hope that we can come together with the administration and find an agreement that helps the library,” Rigby said. “Not just us, but everyone.”
Margaret Conroy, executive director of the Daniel Boone Regional Library, said it will require “some give-and-take to get to where we’d come up with a good agreement.”
“The library administration supports our staff and we will do what we can, but also this list of items is an extensive list and we aren’t likely to be able to give them everything they’re asking for,” Conroy said.
The Daniel Boone Regional Library’s budget is 95% funded through property taxes and includes libraries in Boone and Callaway counties, except for Centralia.