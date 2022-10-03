Contract negotiations began Monday between the newly unionized library workers and library administration with a 44-page proposal that included wage increases, full covered health insurance for all employees, a revised disciplinary code and other benefits.

This was the Daniel Boone Regional Library administration’s first detailed discussion about the proposal with the union after receiving the document Thursday. Negotiations will begin Oct. 14.

  • Community reporter, fall 2022 Reach me at ianwesselhoff@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

