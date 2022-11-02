The Daniel Boone Regional Library and the newly formed workers union took small steps toward agreement on a contract during the most recent contract negotiation session on Wednesday.
The first contract negotiation meeting took place Oct. 14, although little progress toward an agreement was made during that initial meeting.
On Wednesday, library administration introduced counters to the first two articles, which cover recognition of the union and the purpose of the agreement. After the union caucused, the two sides came to an agreement and signed the two articles.
“This mostly says we’re going to encourage cooperative relations between each other at all levels and recognition (is) just that they recognize our union as the exclusive bargaining representative,” Dakota Hommes, executive board member of the Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United, said after the meeting ended.
The library’s management team introduced two new proposals about management rights and a no-strike clause.
The members of the team said during the meeting that library administration has certain inherent rights, such as scheduling employees, that they want to see included in the contract.
They also briefly discussed a no-strike clause, which the union did not counter. Executive Director Margaret Conroy said during the meeting that the library administration needs more input from the DBRL board to negotiate a grievance procedure that does not involve strikes.
Hommes said the union is not yet ready to discuss these new proposals until there is agreement on other elements of the contract.
Jane Billinger, chief negotiator for the union, said the union is looking forward to hearing more counters from management at future meetings on topics that directly affect working conditions for staff members.
She said the responses so far have been largely procedural and have not addressed the realities of working for the library system.
Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United, the first library union in the state, formed after a 101-55 employee vote in May. The push to unionize began in February amid staff turnover and COVID-19 concerns when almost 50 workers signed a letter announcing the intent to form a union. It represents between 165 and 170 library employees.
The next bargaining session will take place at 1 p.m. Nov. 7 in the Columbia Public Library.