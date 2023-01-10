The Daniel Boone Regional Library and the library workers’ union worked toward agreement on grievance and arbitration policies during a contract negotiation session Tuesday.
Both sides felt that progress was made in negotiations since they have tabled more disputed issues like an anti-strike clause and a disagreement on union communication through a staff bulletin board.
Margaret Conroy, executive director of the library, said, “We do need to get some traction on the things we can agree on.”
Many of the revisions to the contract made by both sides were in the interest of clarity.
Union president Wendy Rigby, who has worked at the library for more than 18 years, said, “It seemed like everyone came to the table today to work.”
The negotiations were not without disagreements, though. The union and the library did not reach a final agreement on whether probationary employees could participate in the grievance process outlined in the proposed contract with the exception of discharge.
Probationary employees are employees who have worked less than three months at the library.
Dakota Hommes emphasized the importance of allowing employees access to the grievance system. “We think all employees have value,” she said. Hommes is an executive director on the union board.
The library also disagreed on what an arbitrator could award an employee with a grievance, if the process reaches arbitration. The union believes that the arbitrator should be allowed to award backpay or retroactive relief to an employee with a grievance. The library has not agreed to this provision. Their counteroffer, which was negotiated Tuesday, originally prevented an arbitrator from awarding backpay or relief.
Even with the disagreements in the negotiations, Rigby said, “I’m optimistic that we will continue to make progress.”
The negotiations have not yet reached the main requests of the union in the original proposal, which include wage increases, healthcare coverage for all employees and paid family leave. Rigby said that increased wages and healthcare were the top concerns of union members, who took a survey last year.
“We don’t think anyone who works at the library — or anywhere for that matter — should make less than $15,” Rigby said.
The library receives 95% of funding from property taxes, which support libraries in Boone and Callaway counties as well, except for Centralia.
“It would have a big financial impact if we said yes to everything,” Conroy said.
While public unions are not allowed to strike in Missouri, the anti-strike clause continues to be a point of frustration to the union. The language would prohibit mass callouts, work slowdowns and “rule” protests, where employees do only what they are specifically asked and nothing more.
“We’re reluctant to give up our rights to protest,” said Hommes.
The staff bulletin board issue is also unresolved. The library would like the union to go through an approval process to post anything on the staff board because the union is a separate entity from the library. The union argues this rule does not apply to other staff organizations.
The library and the union remain optimistic about negotiations, which will likely begin to focus on disciplinary procedures or management rights.
“We have all put in a lot of unpaid work for the union because we care about the library and everyone who works here,” Hommes said. “We want the library to be better for everyone.”