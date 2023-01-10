The Daniel Boone Regional Library and the library workers’ union worked toward agreement on grievance and arbitration policies during a contract negotiation session Tuesday.

Both sides felt that progress was made in negotiations since they have tabled more disputed issues like an anti-strike clause and a disagreement on union communication through a staff bulletin board.

