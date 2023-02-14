Ever since Ron Schmidt began working for the city's Career Awareness Related Experience program decades ago, he had an interest in starting a program to help people with autism. Now a supervisor at the program, which helps teens find and gain job experience, he gets a chance to do that through a partnership with Boone County Family Resources, a public, tax-supported agency that provides services to people with developmental disabilities.
Schmidt didn't want to provide disability services to people without having knowledge on the subject. The solution came 10 years ago when Boone County Family Resources approached CARE about becoming part of Life & Work Connections, which helps young people with autism and other disabilities find jobs and internships. Family Resources coaches helped the staff at CARE learn more about disabilities. The agency also volunteered to fund the program by paying wages for the youths who are placed in jobs. The program costs $47,800 a year. CARE's original program operates only during the summer, while Life & Work Connections operates year-round.
Life & Work Connections takes up to 10 people a year and is open to helping more.
Schmidt said that when he started working with Boone County Family Resources, he learned to teach everybody with kindness and patience and to treat them as individuals because everybody finds working difficult at different levels.
CARE teaches all its clients, whether they have autism or not, how to gain soft skills such as communication, work ethic, responsibility and more. Soft skills, in turn, help with hard skills such as grilling food, sweeping a floor, stocking shelves and more. CARE works with the companies where youths are placed to ensure its clients with autism can learn soft skills in a comfortable environment.
Now, Boone County Family Resources talks to CARE about clients' job training experiences. In return, CARE sends monthly reports about how its clients are doing at their jobs and internships. The reports show improvement for most clients, but the time it takes to improve can be short or long. When there is little or no progress, CARE and Boone County Family Resources adjust the program to fit the worker's needs.
Mark Satterwhite, director of Life & Work Connections program since 1999, said the CARE program has been mostly effective and comfortable supporting youth with autism and disabilities. Satterwhite said one key to a successful experience for the workers is finding them a job that is similar to their interests and hobbies.
Issac McEuen, a graduate from the CARE-Boone County Family Resources program, worked and interned in the program from 2016 to 2019. McEuen said the program was challenging from the start, especially the interviews. McEuen has autism and is now 23 years old.
McEuen first worked for the Central Missouri Humane Society, then landed an internship at the city of Columbia's IT Helpdesk, which were good fits because his hobbies are working with animals and technology. McEuen now works full-time with the city resetting passwords for city accounts, fixing printers and computers, and doing other tech work.
"To be honest, the first few weeks were miserable," McEuen said of his job at the humane society. "There was actually physical pain from the job, but that's pretty much part of it. Eventually that stopped when I got used to working."
McEuen said he got good feedback about his work at the humane society.
"I was able to get a few animals who weren't considered adoptable out because some of them ... had aggression issues," he said. "I was able to work those aggressions down if no one else was willing to do that job."
McEuen got through most of his struggles by focusing on the tasks he liked to do. If a task was too difficult, he learned to ask his manager for guidance, a soft skill he learned through Life & Work Connections.
McEuen's main goal was to find a job that dealt with technology. The CARE program helped him achieve that.
"They helped me get my foot in the door again, you know, it takes practice," McEuen said. "But my education came mostly from my own time and a little came from college."
McEuen rated his overall experience with CARE and Boone County Family Resources as a nine out of 10.
"Now I am noticing an upwards pattern at my job," he said. "I'm finding myself having to ask questions less and less now. A lot of failures that have to be worked around. But that's why it feels great getting a success."
Meroau Limimbi, a CARE program intern, enters computer data for CARE and checks to make sure clients are doing well at their job sites. She said people with autism do have different brain chemistry and different experiences, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't be treated normally.
"Just because you are different doesn't mean you should be treated like a little kid," Limimbi said.
Limimbi said that as a Black woman, she understands what it's like to be treated differently. She knows her experience is different, but it nevertheless inspires her to help people and respect them as individuals.
Satterwhite said he was inspired to help those with disabilities by his brother, who was blind and suffered from cerebral palsy and an unknown mental disability. His brother died in an institution and never had the opportunity to live or work in a community.
"In fact, I never got to meet him," Satterwhite said. "My parents never felt comfortable to take us to the institution to visit him."
"There were services to support people with disabilities in the community," Satterwhite said. "I really think it's personally meaningful for me to see support."
Cortney Fish is the training core manager at the Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders, an MU facility that helps people with autism by providing services such as social skills training to minors and teaching young adults how to do household chores.
Fish said it's important to recognize the role autistic people play in employment. Giving them jobs, she said, is the right thing to do, and their differences can make them great employees.
"I would say that based on my experience, in Columbia and nationwide, people are getting more accepting of autism."