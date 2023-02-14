Ever since Ron Schmidt began working for the city's Career Awareness Related Experience program decades ago, he had an interest in starting a program to help people with autism. Now a supervisor at the program, which helps teens find and gain job experience, he gets a chance to do that through a partnership with Boone County Family Resources, a public, tax-supported agency that provides services to people with developmental disabilities.

Schmidt didn't want to provide disability services to people without having knowledge on the subject. The solution came 10 years ago when Boone County Family Resources approached CARE about becoming part of Life & Work Connections, which helps young people with autism and other disabilities find jobs and internships. Family Resources coaches helped the staff at CARE learn more about disabilities. The agency also volunteered to fund the program by paying wages for the youths who are placed in jobs. The program costs $47,800 a year. CARE's original program operates only during the summer, while Life & Work Connections operates year-round.

  General Assignment reporter, winter 2022.

