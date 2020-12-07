As the pandemic continues, the search for responsible holiday fun is on. To help keep you and your family safe while still enjoying the festivities, we've compiled a list of light displays you can enjoy across mid-Missouri.
Whether driving through or walking around, masks, social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions are highly encouraged at each of these events.
Veterans United Bright Lights Holiday Nights
Enjoy a one-mile loop of holiday displays, lights and music as you drive-thru the Bright Lights Holiday Nights display.
Where: 4700 South Providence Road
When: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Dec. 7-20
If you go: Visitors are asked to enter off of Southampton Drive and exit onto Providence Road
The Magic Trees
A mid-Missouri classic, the original Magic Tree has been lighting up the sky for the past 25 years. Now, Columbia has several magic trees in different parts of the city, including downtown and at The Crossing.
Where: 2100 Cherry Hill Drive (original), 9th and Broadway (downtown), 3615 Southland Drive (The Crossing)
When: Nov. 26 to Jan. 6 (original).
Warm Springs Ranch Holiday lights
Warm Springs has adapted its usual holiday festivities into a drive-thru experience, featuring twinkling lights on Budweiser trucks, the big red barn and the iconic Clydesdales.
Where: 25270 MO-98, Boonville
When: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday from Nov. 27 to Dec. 30; 6 to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday from Dec. 21-23 and Dec. 28-30.
If you go: Reservations must be made in advance and the tour is $20 per vehicle.
Capital City Festival of Lights
Check out this over a mile long display of lights in Binder Park in Jefferson City, hosted by HHC Community Outreach. Classics, including Santa and the nativity scene, make appearances alongside displays synced to live radio and a tunnel of lights. All proceeds go to local nonprofits in Jefferson City.
Where: 5840 Rainbow Drive, Jefferson City
When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday from Dec. 5-31.
If you go: The cost is $20 per vehicle.
Check out this display of 300,000 lights at Logboat Brewery, available through drive-thru or walk-ups. Due to COVID-19, the display will be spaced out more than usual, to accommodate for social distancing.
Where: 504 Fay Street, Columbia
When: 5 to 11 p.m. Nov. 26 through Dec. 31.
Stop by and see the light show and living windows featured at Brookthorn Court. Visitors can donate to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.
Where: Brookthorn Court, Columbia
If you go: Tune your radio to 95.3 FM and drive carefully.
Stop by for a tour of lights and holiday cheer at the Gingerbread House. With plenty of room for social distancing, this year the house will offer candy canes and hot cocoa, along with a drop box next door if you're looking to mail a letter to Santa.
Where: Dalcross Drive, Columbia
Moberly Mega Tree
Watch this 40 ft animated pixel tree glimmer and dance with light as Christmas carols ring in the background at the Moberly Mega Tree. Lights are synched with music to create a festive show that's fun for the whole family.
Where: 1624 Gratz Brown Street, Moberly
When: 6 to 10 p.m. every evening from Nov. 29 through New Year's Eve.
Fulton Festival of Lights
Enjoy the city of Fulton's light display at Veteran's Park.
Where: Veterans Park, Wood Street, Fulton
When: Dec. 1 through Jan. 3
If you're still looking for even more holiday light displays to enjoy, check out this collaborative list made by members of the community.