The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for portions of eastern and central Missouri — including Boone County — and west central and southwest Illinois for Monday afternoon and evening.
A period of "light to moderate snow" with "a quick-moving system" is expected in the region, with accumulations of up to 2 inches or more, mostly north and northeast of St. Louis.
More snow expected today across NE Missouri and W/C Illinois between noon and midnight: Up to 2" of snow could fall within a narrow band of snow, with locally higher amounts possible. #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/GAQJZNVziV— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) January 18, 2021
After the system moves through, expect clouds through Tuesday before sun and temperatures in the 40s and 50s through at least Friday.
After another round of snow in NE Missouri and W/C Illinois today and tonight, clouds will continue to stick around across the region through Tuesday. By midweek we're expecting to see the 🌞SUN🌞 and temperatures will warm into the 40s and 50s. #mowx #ilwx #stlwx #midmowx pic.twitter.com/zxlSDfTB6D— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) January 18, 2021