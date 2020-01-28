Columbia is under a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. Tuesday until noon Wednesday.
Light snow is expected to begin in mid-Missouri just before sunrise, according to meteorologist Thomas Spriggs from the National Weather Service in St. Louis. Snowfall is anticipated to be brief, with accumulation reaching up to an inch in Columbia. Higher accumulation is possible south of the Missouri River, according to Spriggs.
A 15-person Columbia plow crew and additional support staff will report at 11 p.m. Tuesday to begin treating roads, according to a news release from the city.
KOMU meteorologist Matt Beckwith says although the snow is light there could be slick spots. Drivers should use caution.
