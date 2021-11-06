Over 500 candles lined the pathways at Stephens Lake Park on Saturday night. Each luminaria, or memorial lantern, honored a loved one that had passed.
Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia, a non-profit that offers end-of-life care, hosted the memorial event to raise funds.
Raquel Kausler attended the event to honor the life of her father.
"He was just the sweetest person I know," she said.
The Kausler family gathered around their small white candle and shared memories of father and husband Barry Kausler. He passed away in May of 2020.
"He was funny, and he was smart, and he was so great at trivia," said family friend Janet Kieffer.
The family laughed recalling memories of Barry Kausler playing "Pretty Pretty Princess" with his daughters and how he loved game nights. He had a passion for music, the St. Louis Cardinals and trivia nights.
Luminarias could be purchased prior to the event, and people could also buy them at the Gordon Shelter at Stephens Lake. Each candle cost $10, and all money raised will go to creating an end-of-life personal care home in Columbia.
"It will be a home for the community, sponsored by the community," said Jackie Reed, co-founder of Caring Hearts and Hands.
Caring Hearts and Hands wants to start a social model end-of-life home. Social model homes are not medical facilities but rather take the place of a person's home near the end of their life, Reed explained.
This home will welcome people already under the care of hospice and that are in the last 30 days of life. Guests will receive 24-hour care and support from volunteers as well as have a peaceful environment in their final stages of life. All care from Caring Hearts and Hands is free.
"As much as Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia is about making end of life better, it's also about cherishing the life that you have and remembering those who have passed," said board member Olivia Swanson.
The home will be funded by donations and sponsors in the community. Caring Hearts and Hands surpassed their original fundraising goal of $5,000 and raised over $7,000 at tonight's event. Reed hopes to have the home open by next year.
To celebrate those who have passed, eight musicians gathered in the pavilion and played songs like "Amazing Grace," "Broken Halos" by Chris Stapleton and "Let It Be" by The Beatles.
Attendees swayed and sang together while the luminarias illuminated their silhouettes.
Other community members also shared fond memories and stories of loved ones.
Kay McNeil lost her son five years ago. He was 29 when he passed and grew up in Columbia and loved the town.
"Since my son died, death is my subject and I am very comfortable with it. I just love the whole idea of this project, and I'd like to be a part of it," she said.
"I just miss him and love him," McNeil added.