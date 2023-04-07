More than 20 birders, new and old, circled up at the MKT Forum Nature Area & Trail at 8 a.m. Friday. They gathered for the Columbia Audubon Society's monthly First Friday Bird Walk, which started in 2021 due to increased birding interest during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jessica Hardesty Norris, a conservation biologist working on habitat restoration, came out for this month's walk before work, where she's stuck at a desk inside all day.

