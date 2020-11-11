Transitioning from military to civilian life is difficult — but sometimes all one needs is a day of farming out in the sunshine to find the way back. The lives of eight veterans have been transformed this year through therapeutic work on the Veterans Urban Farm, where they have gotten their hands dirty, built friendships and found wonderful support systems.
In a partnership with the Truman Veterans’ Hospital, the Veterans Urban Farm provides paid apprentice experience to patients at the hospital through the VA’s transitional work program.
A ribbon cutting event on a snowy Veterans Day in 2019 kicked off the new program. In March 2020, veterans began work on the Veterans Urban Farm, a 1.3 acre farm, according to a Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture news release. They gardened there the entire season, learned new skills, fixed equipment, harvested vegetables and worked a produce stand at the Truman Veterans’ Hospital.
“The TW program is a working program that’s transitioning these veterans from military life to civilian life,” said Tamara Maddox, communications manager for the CCUA. “That can be a really difficult transition for them because it’s just so abrupt and there’s not often a lot of support.”
Maddox said the program provides support, stability and a network for veterans. Veterans of different branches come together for this therapeutic program, she said.
So far this year, veterans have worked 2,530 hours on the farm. They grew over 13,000 pounds of food, and 9,993 pounds were donated to Welcome Home, Patriot Place, the VA Healthy Teaching Kitchen and the VA Transitional Residence program, according to the release.
“It’s been so cool to see how these people who’ve never met each other before have been able to work together at the farm, and they have a camaraderie, and they have a friendship,” she said.
Maddox describes the friendships as a “brotherhood.” She said she hears veterans laugh and joke together, give each other rides home, make plans to meet on the weekend and above all, support each other.
“What a cool thing to actually be able to be outside every day, having their hands in the soil and working with other veterans and really being able to help each other,” Maddox said.
Through the months of the program, Maddox and her coworkers have noticed veterans “light up” and have seen drastic changes in demeanors. She mentioned one veteran who was so excited about his work, he was the first one at the farm each morning.
“It didn’t feel like work anymore,” she said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a free Veterans Day lunch at the Veterans Urban Farm was the first community event the program has been able to hold. The event was catered by the Ozark Mountain Biscuit Company and gave free lunches to veterans.
Maddox said they hope to expand the program next year with events such as yoga sessions on the farm and family days.
“It really is truly almost like family.”