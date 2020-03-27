Access to Stewart Road will be limited March 30 through April 6 for sidewalk and pedestrian improvements, according to a Friday news release.
The entrance of Stewart Road on the west side of Providence Road will be closed starting Monday. It’s scheduled to reopen April 6. The properties along Stewart Road will be accessible.
Contractors working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will work to bring the sidewalks into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. This is part of an ongoing Missouri Route 763/College Avenue and Missouri Route 163/Providence Road sidewalk and pedestrian improvements project, which is expected to be completed by fall 2020.
According to the news release, there will also be intermittent lane closures on College Avenue next week due to the installation of crosswalk pavement markings on College Avenue between Business Loop 70 and Stadium Boulevard. One lane of traffic will be open in each direction of Providence Road throughout construction.
The news release urged motorists to use caution in work zones, slow down and watch for crews. Message boards and signs will be used to alert motorists of the lane closures.
More information about the project is accessible through MoDOT's website.