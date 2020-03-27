Access to Stewart Road will be limited March 30 through April 6 for sidewalk and pedestrian improvements, according to a Friday news release.

The entrance of Stewart Road on the west side of Providence Road will be closed starting Monday. It’s scheduled to reopen April 6. The properties along Stewart Road will be accessible.

Contractors working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will work to bring the sidewalks into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. This is part of an ongoing Missouri Route 763/College Avenue and Missouri Route 163/Providence Road sidewalk and pedestrian improvements project, which is expected to be completed by fall 2020.

According to the news release, there will also be intermittent lane closures on College Avenue next week due to the installation of crosswalk pavement markings on College Avenue between Business Loop 70 and Stadium Boulevard. One lane of traffic will be open in each direction of Providence Road throughout construction.

The news release urged motorists to use caution in work zones, slow down and watch for crews. Message boards and signs will be used to alert motorists of the lane closures.

More information about the project is accessible through MoDOT's website.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Public Health and Safety reporter, Spring 2020. Studying Magazine Writing. Reach me at ckkfc@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Executive editor and Missouri Community Newspaper Management Chair

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.