Despite a range of actions the city and others have taken to help people who are homeless in Columbia, they still have few places to get out of the cold when their usual shelters are closed. How some people struggled through this past Monday made this problem clear.

Some in the homeless population failed to find somewhere warm to stay for almost eight hours that day, according to a Facebook post from CoMo Mobile Aid Collective, a team serving Columbia’s unhoused population.

