Despite a range of actions the city and others have taken to help people who are homeless in Columbia, they still have few places to get out of the cold when their usual shelters are closed. How some people struggled through this past Monday made this problem clear.
Some in the homeless population failed to find somewhere warm to stay for almost eight hours that day, according to a Facebook post from CoMo Mobile Aid Collective, a team serving Columbia’s unhoused population.
About 100 people spent Sunday night at Room at the Inn, an overnight-only emergency shelter. But when they had to leave the next morning, what followed for many was a seemingly endless walk in cold winds.
City buildings were closed and buses were not running in observance of Christmas, which was marked as a public holiday Monday. The Columbia Public Library, where many typically go to charge their phones and enjoy quiet afternoons, was closed.
The only two daytime warming centers operating were Harbor House and the Activity and Recreation Center, according to a release from the Health Department.
However, both were inaccessible options for some people.
Walking from one place to another
Harbor House, 602 N. Ann St., is a shelter run by the Salvation Army where free lunch is every day between noon and 1 p.m., according to the Salvation Army’s website. The shelter also serves as a warming center, which operates from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day, said Capt. Amy Cedervall of the Salvation Army.
But on Monday, First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler said in an email that volunteers told her Harbor House did not open until lunch, and there was a one-hour limit for how long visitors could stay.
Cedervall responded in an interview that the one-hour limit was “a holdover from COVID,” and the shelter had to be emptied out every hour to be sanitized. The limit was removed Wednesday. However, people who would like to stay there must meet certain requirements.
The ARC, 1701 W. Ash St., was even less accessible. It operates as a warming center during the daytime except for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day, according to the city’s website. The center is more than 3 miles away from Room at the Inn, 1509 Ashley St.
The temperature Monday ranged from 11 to 34 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Walking to the ARC from Room at the Inn could take more than an hour, with the numbing wind chill making it even more challenging. And people seeking shelter might have to walk all the way back to the overnight shelter in the evening.
Loaves & Fishes offered a free meal at 5 p.m. in the basement of Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church, 702 Wilkes Blvd., but the building was not open before then.
Not aware of all the rules, procedures and shifting business hours of services, most people were shut out and had to walk back and forth, bouncing among locations on foot.
“It just feels terrible that people walked all that way and then they were turned away,” Fowler said in an interview.
Nevertheless, some from the homeless community seemed to be experienced problem-solvers, coming up with various ideas.
Scott, who did not want his last name used, said he chose not to take the hourlong freezing trudge. He preferred to hang around downtown.
“I was out all day until this morning,” Scott said in an interview Tuesday in the parking lot of the church, where Turning Point Day Center is also housed. However, it was closed Monday, too.
Scott said he spent Monday in front of the downtown post office and slept in a garage near the Boone County Courthouse that night. He chose not to walk for a long time in the cold just to get the free dinner from Loaves & Fishes, so he only had a few snacks Monday.
Hanging out in a huddle with Scott was Tyrone Seals Sr., who said he had an old campsite where he could build a fire and heat up. Other than that, finding a sleeping spot in winter is “kind of like a toss-up stuff.”
Others in the huddle shared their survival solutions, but none was willing to be quoted for news coverage.
Advocates and others doing what they can
Advocates and nonprofits were exploring what they could do, as well.
Several volunteer drivers were organized by CoMo Mobile Aid Collective on Monday, trying to give a lift to those wandering on the streets.
John Trapp, who has managed Room at the Inn for years, said the overnight shelter arranged rides for about 10 guests he believed to be least mobile.
Normally ranging between 60 and 70, the number of guests overnight Sunday was 120, Trapp said. At that time, the shelter had been open continuously for about 70 hours.
Trapp said they decided not to operate all day Monday or to run a shuttle for the guests, given the circumstances.
“We couldn’t stay open because we were all worn out,” Trapp said. “And we didn’t want to shuttle because there was no place to take 120 people.”
Over the past year, the city has pushed forward new services to help the homeless community in wintertime. However, what to do when a holiday falls on a Monday with extreme cold remains unsolved.
The city bought the former VFW building to give a stable base for Room at the Inn to serve as a shelter, which had moved from church to church in previous years, the Missourian has reported. The city also rerouted its bus line to travel past the new shelter location.
The city provides funding for Turning Point to host its temporary overnight warming center as well, starting this winter. The center can only be used from late November to early April and only when the forecast calls for 25 degrees or lower, according to the city’s website.
Ryan Sheehan, public information specialist for Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, said that generally, people should call to see if certain services are open or available ahead of time.
However, not all people can make plans in advance. Stephanie Yoakum, a senior volunteer of CoMo Mobile Aid Collective, said some people they serve have brain injuries, intellectual disabilities or mental illnesses.
“Many individuals struggle with even comprehending their present reality,” Yoakum said. “They don’t always understand why something is open one day and not the next day.”