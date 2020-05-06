The City of Columbia Public Works Traffic Operations Division is scheduled to begin its summer line striping project Wednesday, weather permitting.

Line striping crews currently plan to begin on the north side of Columbia and work southward through the summer months, according to a news release from the city.

Community members are asked to avoid crossing wet paint, which will be marked with orange cones, and to use caution when driving near or behind the striping machinery.

Public Works uses Missouri Department of Transportation-approved Type P paint with glass beads embedded in the paint as it’s applied. The glass beads reflect headlight beams back in the direction of the motorist to make the stripes more visible, especially at night or low light conditions.

Supervising Editor is Fred Anklam Jr. 

