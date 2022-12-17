More than 50 people gathered this weekend to mourn the loss of two local children who died in a residential fire earlier this week.
Friends and family held a vigil at for Ta'niyah Pate, 4, and Jyneisha Washington, 7, at Columbia Square Apartments on Saturday night. The children died in a fire at the apartment complex on Wednesday morning.
"When I found out what happened to the girls, it just literally broke my heart for this family," said Susan Borcherding, who organized the event.
A number of children living at the complex attended the vigil, as well as some teachers and staff from West Boulevard Elementary. Jyneisha attended the school, according to Tamitra Williams, mother of Jyneisha and grandmother of Ta'niyah.
"The No. 1 thing I wanted to come out of this is to let her (Williams) and those children, especially those children, know that they are not grieving alone," Borcherding said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Columbia Fire Department said Wednesday. The department said that there were no smoke detectors on the upper level of the building at the time of the fire, and that the detectors located on the first floor were not functioning.
Annetta Holloway, who said she considers herself the grandmother of the children in her neighborhood, spoke at the vigil and read from The Book of Ezekiel.
In an interview later that evening, Holloway said members of the community affected need to lean on each other for support. She said moving forward and healing starts with the "link of love."
"We can take this here and make it so powerful. Just from the two smiles of those babies," Holloway said. "Because all of those children always had a smile on their face. And when you see one, you see two. They were like Gorilla Glue, stuck together."
Holloway acknowledged that moving forward will be a challenging effort.
"There is no expiration in grieving," she said. "With all of that being said is that in order to move forward, we have to connect. Check in on one another."
A GoFundMe page has been set up to fund the girls' burials, as well as help the family get through the holidays. The family is also searching for Jason Washington, who is Jyneisha's father and Ta'niyah's grandfather. He has been missing since Oct. 15.