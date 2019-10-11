Life in poverty was a play in four parts Friday evening at Christian Fellowship Church. The play — and the event itself, titled "Linking for Love" — functioned as part of a larger mission: bringing awareness to community resources for people in need.
"Woodsons on the Edge" tackled topics familiar to many in the cycle of poverty. The fictional Woodson family struggled with transportation, unemployment, transitioning to life after prison and the choice between asking family for money or taking out payday loans.
Interspersed between each of the four scenes were presentations from community organizations that work to help people facing the same problems as the Woodsons. About 300 people attended.
Love INC, which put together the event, provides people with services such as personal budgeting help. One program, called Extra Mile Money Management, pairs a budget adviser with a participant for 16 weeks. During that time, they work together to help the participant learn strategies for money management and take back control of their finances.
Some of the program's participants are trapped in a cycle of payday loans, Love INC co-founder Jane Williams said. This led to discussions of what more could be done, and the solution came from an unlikely place: a local banker.
Joe Miller, president of First State Community Bank, said when he heard about the problem, he was inspired to get the banking community involved. He recruited several other banks to launch a fund to provide zero-interest loans to those struggling to repay their payday loans.
"This is going from a hole to hope," Miller said. "We have a great, caring group of banks in Columbia."
Another initiative discussed was a new reentry opportunity center, The Rock, which is set to open next week. Dan Hannekan, executive director of in2Action, described the center as a "one-stop shop" for people when they're released from jail.
"It will either be exclusively or mostly staffed by certified peer specialists," Hannekan, who is also pioneering The Rock, said. "They're people who have been there and done that."
He said The Rock will be set up like a community center with TVs, video games and drinks. A parole officer will also be stationed there, so that when people are released, they don't have to immediately go to the parole office. Hannekan said they'll be greeted with a big hug and a "Welcome home, we're glad you're here and we're glad you're back."
More than 80 churches had representatives at the event, and local community members also came to hear about the initiatives in Columbia.
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said many of the organizations gathered at the church had been very supportive of his department's community outreach efforts, and he wanted to show them the same support.
"Policing is community care taking and law enforcement," Jones said. "Good policing requires we connect people with resources so that we are better equipped for the community care taking function of policing. All of these groups help us do that in different ways."
There was no magic solution to the Woodsons' problems at the end of the play, but there was a sense of resiliency and hope. The organizations that gathered at Christian Fellowship Church hope they can provide people with the same.
"The vision of the church working together to care for our neighbors, we see a path out of poverty, out of isolation," Love INC co-founder Pat McMurry said. "A path that travels through the intersection of needs and resources."
