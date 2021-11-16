Lisa Hamm spent 10 years working for Columbia Public Schools. Initially a secretary at Mill Creek Elementary School, she was eventually chosen by Carolyn Roof to be her administrative assistant after Roof took on the position of coordinator of elementary school counseling.
“She immediately came to mind. She organized everything for me," Roof said. "She worked with all the school counselors in those elementary schools, ordering materials if they needed them, helping them in any way possible.”
Lisa Marie Hamm died Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the age of 67. She left behind her husband Chuck Hamm, daughter Lindsay Burneson and sister Kimberly Covington.
Hamm met her husband while undergoing treatment in San Antonio, Texas, where he was working as a surgical technologist.
After her surgery, he approached her, rolled up the cuff of his white hospital uniform and asked her to write her phone number on it. The rest was history.
Throughout their marriage, Hamm and her husband traveled widely both inside and outside the country, with her being particularly fond of Maine and Baja, California, for their beaches.
Growing up,, Burneson recalls her mother being very attentive and involved. She would help her with schoolwork, carpool other children and console her whenever she had a bad day.
“I have really specific memories of her just going out of her way to help me out with specific problems that I was having," Burneson said.
Through her adulthood, she and her mother made sure to talk on the phone on a regular basis and visit each other a few times a year, despite living in different parts of the country.
Roof described Hamm as a dependable worker with exceptional organizational skills and a consistently positive attitude.
"She kept our program going — and kept me going,” she said.
Koby Clements, who was Hamm's supervisor during her 11 years with the MU School of Medicine, had similar praise for her work ethic. As an executive assistant for the Center for Health Policy, her role helped organize training programs for staff and faculty.
Both of these former colleagues viewed Hamm as a close friend with whom they frequently interacted outside the workspace.
“Everybody who’s reached out to me after finding out about her passing has just said what a bright light she was in the program," Roof said.
She was the kind of person to make an effort to remain in touch with friends from all phases of her life, her friends said. When Roof suffered a death in her family, Hamm did not hesitate to reach out to offer her condolences.
She bonded with Clements over football and would give him travel tips whenever he visited San Diego, where she and her husband had lived for many years. He once ran into Hamm on the street years after her retirement, and she stopped to speak with him as if no time had passed.
Helping other people was one of Hamm's greatest passions. She was known for never speaking negatively of other people and being someone who anybody could feel comfortable speaking with.
“She was definitely that person who made people feel really good about themselves when they were with her," Burneson said. "I think her legacy is how people felt that they were seen and valued when they were in her presence.”